Low nickel prices partly attributed to a flood of the metal coming onto the market from Indonesia aren't deterring nickel miners in northeastern Ontario from moving forward in the coming year.

The price of nickel per pound was hovering around $7.42 US on January 1, 2024 compared to just under $14 a year prior.

Paul Fowler is vice president of Magna Mining which owns the Shakespeare mine near Espanola and the Crean Hill mine near Whitefish.

He says supply and demand aren't the only driving factors behind metal prices anymore as more nuanced considerations come into play.

He says although nickel prices are coming off historic highs, more than $100,000 a ton about a year and a half ago, it is still profitable for Magna to move ahead in the Sudbury area with plans for initial production and test mining at Crean Hill this year and to re-start production at Shakespeare in two to three years.

The headframe and most other infrastructure at the old Crean Hill mine in the Whitefish area of Greater Sudbury has been removed. But Magna Mining vice president Paul Fowler says initial production and test mining could happen in 2024. (Magna Mining)

Fowler attributes the drop in the value of nickel to people revising their expectations for how quickly electric vehicles will consume nickel and how quickly that trend will take off.

But he says the main reason that nickel prices have slipped so significantly in the last 12 months is an unprecedented increase in production from Indonesia.

What is different now though, he says, is that the quality and source of supply is becoming increasingly important

He says the majority of nickel production coming online in Indonesia uses coal for processing and is owned by the Chinese.

For political and environmental reasons, that nickel may never make it into the production chains for electric vehicles in North America and other parts of the Western world.

"Now this is a bit theoretical for the time being, but you know people are arguing that actually the source of a commodity will be important as the world starts waking up to the impact of different types of commodity production and greenhouse gas emissions," said Fowler. "So you will have to pay attention to where it's coming from. Not all commodities are equal in terms of where they are, and how they're produced,

Fowler says nickel prices have always fluctuated and mines in Sudbury and northeastern Ontario are well placed to weather the ups and downs.

"Sudbury nickel deposits often have significant byproduct credits in the form of associated copper and platinum and paladium production which effectively lowers the cost of the production of nickel which is the primary metal," said Fowler. "And then on top of that nickel has a particularly complex and capital intensive processing chain. So once this infrastructure is in place and the capital cost has sunk, as it is in Sudbury, it's highly unlikely that nickel production from that region, from Sudbury, can be displaced by lower cost production from elsewhere.

Add to that the increasing support from provincial and more recently federal governments for exploration and excavation of critical minerals, and Fowler says the industry feels optimistic.

The federal government in particular recently announced something called the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund which is a $1.5 billion fund that's open to applications from companies looking to get grants towards the transportation and power costs of their critical mineral projects.

Low prices for nickel at this point may actually be encouraging to investors.

Agnico Eagle says the Ontario government's plan to speed up development of new critical mineral mines will also benefit companies mining for gold and other precious metals. (Erik White/CBC)

Gold miner Agnico Eagle in the Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec recently announced it's getting into the nickel business with Canada Nickel which is developing the Crawford nickel sulphide deposit in the Timmins area.

The Toronto gold company announced Dec. 29 that it's acquired 19,600,000 flow-through units of Canada Nickel Company at a price of $1.77 per unit amounting to $34.7 million.

In a news release, Agnico Eagle says it's been studying the critical minerals sector for a couple of years and the investment in Canada Nickel represents an early commitment to the growing sector in close proximity to its own operations in the Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec.

Canada Nickel owns several promising deposits some 50 kilometers away from Timmins, in northern Ontario. CEO Mark Selby says the company will try their luck in both streams of the federal Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. (Canada Nickel Company/Facebook)

"Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project has a large nickel resource and is expected to have a low carbon footprint," wrote Agnico in its release. "Aligning with Agnico Eagle's well-established strategy of early-stage project investments, this investment represents an opportunity to establish a presence in an emerging nickel belt and monitor both the project's progress and emerging technologies relevant to its development."

Canada Nickel's CEO Mark Selby said in a statement from his company that the investment will help them unlock the potential of the Timmins Nickel District using environmentally sound practices.