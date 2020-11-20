Chomp into fresh, squeaky cheese curds at Sudbury's Nickel City Cheese
Chelmsford factory produces roughly 150 kilograms of cheese daily
One of my favourite foods in the world is a fresh, squeaky cheese curd.
It's essential in a good poutine. But really, I like eating curds just by themselves. It was one of the things missing from the food scene down in Windsor. So when I moved to Sudbury in August, I was thrilled to discover a company churning them out daily.
Nickel City Cheese opened just two years ago in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford. I spoke with owner Nicole Paquin about her journey from civil servant to cheese maker.
Nickel City Cheese is located at 3888 Municipal Rd 15 in Chelmsford.
