Chomp into fresh, squeaky cheese curds at Sudbury's Nickel City Cheese

One of my favourite foods in the world is a fresh, squeaky cheese curd.

It's essential in a good poutine. But really, I like eating curds just by themselves. It was one of the things missing from the food scene down in Windsor. So when I moved to Sudbury in August, I was thrilled to discover a company churning them out daily.

Nickel City Cheese opened just two years ago in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford. I spoke with owner Nicole Paquin about her journey from civil servant to cheese maker.

Up North 6:17 Northern Nosh: Nickel City Cheese For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan Pinto spoke with Nicole Paquin, owner of Sudbury's Nickel City Cheese. 6:17

Nickel City Cheese is located at 3888 Municipal Rd 15 in Chelmsford.

Nicole Paquin is the owner of Nickel City Cheese. (Supplied by Nickel City Cheese) Dill pickle is Paquin's favourite curd flavour. (Supplied by Nickel City Cheese)

