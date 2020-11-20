Skip to Main Content
Chomp into fresh, squeaky cheese curds at Sudbury's Nickel City Cheese
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Nickel City Cheese opened in 2018. They use local milk to produce roughly 150 kilograms of cheese every day.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Fresh squeaky cheese curds, made in Greater Sudbury. (Supplied by Nickel City Cheese)

One of my favourite foods in the world is a fresh, squeaky cheese curd.

It's essential in a good poutine. But really, I like eating curds just by themselves. It was one of the things missing from the food scene down in Windsor. So when I moved to Sudbury in August, I was thrilled to discover a company churning them out daily.

Nickel City Cheese opened just two years ago in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford. I spoke with owner Nicole Paquin about her journey from civil servant to cheese maker.

Tap on the player to hear more.

Up North6:17Northern Nosh: Nickel City Cheese
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan Pinto spoke with Nicole Paquin, owner of Sudbury's Nickel City Cheese. 6:17

Nickel City Cheese is located at 3888 Municipal Rd 15 in Chelmsford.

Nicole Paquin is the owner of Nickel City Cheese. (Supplied by Nickel City Cheese)
Dill pickle is Paquin's favourite curd flavour. (Supplied by Nickel City Cheese)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

 

 

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

