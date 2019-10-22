Voters in the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings are sending their current MPs back to Ottawa.

On Monday, Liberal Paul Lefebvre was re-elected in the Sudbury riding. Marc Serre, the Liberal incumbent for the Nickel Belt riding was also re-elected.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Lefebvre thanked his family and the people of Sudbury.

"As your voice of Sudbury I will continue to advocate to bring more jobs here, to make sure that affordability issues are addressed and are top of mind [and] infrastructure investments keep coming to Sudbury," he said.

"For me I always said this: as a Liberal I want to make sure that everyone has a fair chance at success."

NDP candidate Beth Mairs came in second to Lefebvre. She says while she didn't win she feels very honoured that so many Sudburians opened their doors to her and shared their stories.

"I've seen how much people are suffering in this riding and it's almost devastating how poor people are and the lack of services and the lack of support that they're dealing with," she said.

"I was hoping that I could leverage support for people and accelerate changes that we need in this city from the position of federal politics."

In the nearby Nickel Belt riding, Liberal candidate Marc Serre won his second term.

Now in a minority government, the Liberals will likely be forced to work with the NDP.

Serre says doesn't think that will be difficult.

"Our platform aligns really well with the NDP," he said.

"When you look at helping the middle class, helping families, helping children, helping seniors."

Serre beat Stef Paquette of the NDP who came in second. It was the first try at politics for Paquette, who is a well-known Francophone actor, comedian and musician.

Nickel Belt NDP candidate Stef Paquette laughs with a supporter on Monday night. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

"I don't regret taking this leap of faith. I don't regret taking this challenge," he said.

"Let's see what happens and you never know, we might see each other in 4 years."