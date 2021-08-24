RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Nickel Belt

The Nickel Belt riding covers an area of 30,490 square kilometres and has a population of 93,772, with 77,594 people on the elector's list.

Most of them live in Greater Sudbury or West Nipissing, but the riding also covers many smaller communities and First Nations.

According to Statistics Canada, 50.4 per cent of households in Nickel Belt are both French and English-speaking, higher than the provincial average of 11.2 per cent.

The riding is currently held by Liberal MP Marc Serré.

Who's running in Nickel Belt

Andréane Chénier, New Democratic Party

Andréane Chénier is the New Democratic Party candidate for Nickel Belt. (nickelbelt.ndp.ca)

Andréane Chénier, who has a PhD in biomolecular science, has worked for the Canadian Union of Public Employees for the past decade. The Hanmer resident also volunteers with the Valley East Minor Hockey Association and the SPCA.

"I'm an occupational health and safety specialist, and I was working to help workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. And time and again, I saw decisions that were not made with the best interests of workers, that were not made with the best interests of Canadians, but that, in fact, seemed to benefit the very few while the rest of us were left with very real needs that were not being addressed."

Charles Humphrey, Conservative Party of Canada

Charles Humphrey is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the riding of Nickel Belt. (charleshumphrey.ca)

Charles Humphrey works as an advanced care paramedic in Greater Sudbury and a research assistant in pre-hospital medicine, with prior experience in post-secondary education and public policy research.

"Living in China, I saw the kind of government society we were facing and recognized the current trends in Canadian public policy towards China weren't really appropriate. Working as a paramedic in this community on the front lines of the pandemic, the opioid crisis, the mental health crisis, I saw that we weren't getting the kind of rapid results based approach to evolving crises that are really required to deal with public health emergencies. So like many Canadians, I had growing concerns about the competence and reliability of the current government."

Marc Serré, Liberal Party of Canada

Liberal Party MP Marc Serré will be running for re-election in the riding of Nickel Belt. (Liberal Party)

Marc Serré was first elected to Parliament in 2015. His father, Gaetan Serré, represented the same riding from 1968 to 1972 under the Pierre Trudeau government. In Ottawa, he is the chair of CPAM, the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas.

"My focus remains on priorities set by you, by working with businesses, local community organizations, seniors, youth, legions, trade unions, international newcomers and mayors and councillors directly. My team and I were able to advocate for over $675 million, historic investments in Nickel Belt since my election in 2015. Whether it's supporting a seniors club, connecting homes, businesses to broadband or upgrading public transit...those investments are not just dollars. They make a difference in the daily lives of residents."

Craig Gravelle, Green Party of Canada

Craig Gravelle is running for the Green Party in the riding of Nickel Belt. (http://craiggravelle.com/)

Gravelle, who was raised in communities around Sudbury and Mississauga, has been employed as a cook in Sudbury for three years. He is a guaranteed living income advocate, a supporter of proportional representation, housing as a human right advocate.

David Hobbs, People's Party of Canada

David Hobbs is running for the People's Party of Canada in the Nickel Belt riding. (www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/)

David Hobbs declined an interview with the CBC. His profile on the People's Party of Canada says Hobbs, who has lived in the north his entire life, has worked in the mining industry for 30 years. He strongly believes in "upholding our constitutional freedoms and rights."

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Nickel Belt (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Aino Laamanen Conservative Party of Canada 10,343 21.2 Casey Lalonde Green Party of Canada 2,644 5.4 Mikko Paavola People's Party of Canada 1,159 2.4 Stef Paquette New Democratic Party 15,656 32.1 Marc G Serré Liberal Party of Canada 19,046 39.0

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)