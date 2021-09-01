On the list of questions typed into the Zoom debate hosted by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce for the Nickel Belt candidates was why we're having an election right now at all.

"I appreciate the anxiety that people have through COVID," answered incumbent Liberal Marc Serré.

But he thinks it's a great time for voters to decide if they like the direction the government is taking on the pandemic.

"And now we have all the parties here, discussing ideas, discussing platforms, debating them, which is wonderful."

Nickel Belt Liberal Marc Serre is hoping to win the seat for the third time. (Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce )

During Wednesday night's debate, that included attacks on the Liberal government from the right for "reckless" spending and from the left on unkept campaign promises.

New Democrat Andréane Chénier pointed out that the Liberals have been pledging to bring in universal childcare for decades.

"Why should we believe that this would be the year that the Liberal government would in fact do it?" she asked.

"This is not a promise. We have actual signed agreements. It's there," said Serré, adding that childcare is no longer just a "feminist" issue, but something backed by business leaders.

"I want to thank Mr. Serré for taking the time to mansplain what child care looks like," Chénier shot back.

Nickel Belt New Democrat candidate Andréane Chénier feels the Liberal government needs to keep pandemic supports like the CERB in place as the economy re-opens. (Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce)

The two rivals also clashed over a national pharmacare program, something else that's been promised by the Liberal government.

"The difference between a Liberal government and an NDP government is that we will actually do what we say we are going to do," Chénier said.

"Unlike the NDP that think they can just snap their fingers and put pharmacare in place, we need to work with the provinces," said Serré.

Conservative candidate Charles Humphrey says the focus for the next government should be on the financial crisis the country is facing post-pandemic.

"We are learning as a nation at this time that money is not wealth," he said.

"Empty promises and broad reckless dreams are not going to get us back on track."

Green hopeful Craig Gravelle admitted he is a one issue candidate and sees a guaranteed basic income as a tonic for many of Canada's woes.

"We need to stimulate the economy. Basic income is how we get there," he said.

Not in the debate, but on the ballot in Nickel Belt is David Hobbs from the People's Party of Canada.

Since the riding was created in the 1950s, Nickel Belt has always flipped back and forth between the NDP and Liberals and voters will decide whether it's time for another switch on Sept 20.