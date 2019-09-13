In the Nickel Belt riding's 69 year history it has never elected a candidate from the Conservative Party for federal office. Aino Laamanen hopes to change that.

Laamanen ran for election in the riding in 2015, coming third behind Liberal candidate Marc Serré and the NDP's Claude Gravelle.

She's more prepared this time around, she says. During the last election she entered the race quite late and wasn't as familiar with the political process as she is now.

The issues

Going door to door in the riding, Laamanen has heard that a lack of trustworthiness in elected officials and protecting the environment are the two primary issues for voters.

When it comes to trustworthiness, honesty and leadership, she feels she has that in spades.

"I believe in honesty," she said, adding she works to try her "best to always be honest."

She said that during her career as an accountant, an auditor once told her that she had the "cleanest books in Sudbury."

From reducing her use of anything that doesn't biodegrade, to avoiding batteries at all cost, she feels that she has always been a supporter of the environment and tried to protect it.

Universities and companies should be given incentives, she thinks, to come up with new types of packaging and technologies that are more environmentally friendly.

She says the country's financial situation is also a concern for her.

"In our own accounting, we don't go our and borrow money every month just to buy what we want. Everybody wants more services," she says,"but it's not a bottomless pit."

Party politics

Environmental protection is one area where Lamaanen is a bit at odds with her party. She said that she has always been an environmentalist and loves to spend time outdoors. She said that she hopes to help move the Conservative Party in a more environmentally conscious direction.

Laamanen was tight lipped when asked about the Liberal party's recent leadership issues, saying only that "not everybody listens to the news and watches what's going on in Ottawa, but for sure that should be an advantage for our party."