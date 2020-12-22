A couple that hails from Sudbury is turning a critical situation with their daughter into a loving legacy for others.

Nick Foligno — captain of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets — and his wife Janelle Foligno, recently started a foundation to help others dealing with congenital heart defects. Their oldest child and only daughter, Milana, was born with a heart condition. She has undergone two open heart surgeries and a few minor surgeries in the last few years.

The foundation's roots are in a book, written by Janelle.

"I love writing. I've always been one to write down my feelings and journal. When Milana was first diagnosed ... I would just jot down my feelings and thoughts that would come up," she said.

"And when she had her most recent surgery (Milana was five) ... she knew what was about to happen. I had gone online to search for books that would help me prepare her for what she was about to undergo. And I couldn't quite find anything."

Negative to a positive

As Milana recovered, Janelle began writing.

"I just started penning a poem as if I was Milana speaking to her heart. And as a parent, I've always wanted her to just be grateful for what's been given to her in life, even if it's been obstacles," she said.

"We just want her — all our children — to try to spin anything negative that comes along to try to find the positive in it. So I wrote this poem [about] what I would want her to feel about her heart. And I left it in my phone and didn't think much about it."

A few months later, Janelle crossed paths with an illustrator in Columbus, Ohio.

"I asked her to put my poem into illustration. And she was able to come up with some beautiful images and tell the story visually. And so that's how the book came to be."

Proceeds from Janelle Foligno's book, Dear Heart: A letter to my special heart, will be donated to heart research and families. (heartsplaybook.com)

'Help like we've been helped'

At first they simply wanted Milana to have the book.

"And then we realized that we can try to make an impact and be able to reach more and more kids and have them view their situation in a positive light and, at the same time, try to raise as much money to give back to these heart organizations," Janelle said.

Nick said he kept cheering on Janelle's efforts.

"We know what we felt as a family. And so when you see your wife doing that, a sense of pride comes over you and then you just want to jump in and help," he said.

"So I've been so inspired by her and it's been really, really fun to have this together, you know, to do this as a family and to see our daughter really understand what we're trying to do here and how we're trying to help people like we've been helped. It's just really cool that the way she thought of this as a way to empower our daughter and hopefully a lot of people and families and kids that read it."

All of the money raised from the book will be donated to heart organizations in Canada and the United States, as well as to families needing support.

"When we came up with that idea, then we said, 'why not now create this foundation so we can always follow us wherever we go and our kids can eventually help us with it and help take it over when we get older?' And it can kind of be a family legacy at the same time."

Milana, who is doing well, has taken her mom's actions to heart.

Nick says she recently made Janelle an ornament, along with a note that said, 'Dear Mom, I gave you this for the book. And you make me feel good inside. I love you.'

"So I think that sums it up. You know, when you when you see your daughter understand, you know, the importance of what we're trying to do. I think we're so proud of that," he said.

"And hopefully we can inspire so many more kids and families."

Janelle's book is called Dear Heart: a letter to my special heart and is available on their website. The foundation can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.