'You aint seen nothing yet'—northern Ontario forecasted to be mining technology capital of the world
The Next 40 marks CBC Sudbury's 40th anniversary by imagining what northern Ontario will be like in 2058
Unlike other parts of the country, Northern Ontario was built on jobs.
Towns and cities sprung up because there was work in the mines or the mills or in the forests or on the railways.
Since CBC signed on in the northeast 40 years ago, the focus has been on diversifying the northern economy... and moving away from resource industries.
But what about the next 40 years? Where will northerners be getting their paycheques in the year 2058?
Here's what some experts had to say to those questions:
Richard Worzel, Toronto-based futurist: "It means that skills are going to become much more important. You're going to have to engage in life-long learning, not as a cliche, but as a reality. And it means you're going to be much more entrepreneurial than you are today."
Ed Struzik, author of Firestorm: How Wildfires Will Shape Our Future: "The bottom line is the timber industry is going to be challenged and they're going to have to adjust to that, but adjustments can be made in a positive way."
Hear more on this week's episode of our special series, The Next 40:
