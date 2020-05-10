Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Making plans for New Year's Day? You may need to contend with some closures

With Jan. 1 falling on Saturday this year, there may be some confusion about what's open or closed, and when most workers will observe the statutory holiday.

Here's a handy guide for what's open and what's closed in Sudbury for the first holiday of 2022

CBC News ·
As Jan. 1 falls on a Saturday in 2022, there may be some confusion of when businesses will be closed for the statutory holiday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Since New Year's Day 2022 falls on Saturday, there may be confusion over what may or may not be open.

Here's a shown rundown of some of them:

  • Grocery stores: Closed on Jan. 1
  • Beer stores: Closed on Jan. 1
  • LCBO stores: Closed on Jan. 1
  • Banks: Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Municipal offices and facilities will observe the statutory holiday on Monday. Check with the municipality about what it has scheduled for Jan. 3.

For transit services on Jan. 1:

In Greater Sudbury, the landfills, transfer stations and recycling centre are all closed on Jan. 1, but there is no change to household waste collection.

Provincial and federal employees will mark the statutory holiday on Monday, meaning those offices will be closed until Tuesday.

Data reporting for COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and testing for many of the public health units in the northeast will not be posted on Monday, but will resume Tuesday.

Weekend fun

  • Science North is closed on Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2; Dynamic Earth is closed for the season.
  • Adanac Ski Hill, in Sudbury is closed Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
  • Queen's Athletic Skating Oval in Sudbury is closed Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2 from noon to 10 p.m.
  • Most movie theatres are open; proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
  • Hiking/walking trails: Always open.

If you plan to visit a restaurant, retail store or gym over the weekend, remember they are restricted to 50 per cent capacity due to provincial COVID-19 regulations.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now