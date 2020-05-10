Since New Year's Day 2022 falls on Saturday, there may be confusion over what may or may not be open.

Here's a shown rundown of some of them:

Grocery stores: Closed on Jan. 1

Beer stores: Closed on Jan. 1

LCBO stores: Closed on Jan. 1

Banks: Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Municipal offices and facilities will observe the statutory holiday on Monday. Check with the municipality about what it has scheduled for Jan. 3.

For transit services on Jan. 1:

Greater Sudbury: Transit will operate on a holiday schedule

North Bay: No transit service

Sault Ste Marie: No transit service

Timmins: No transit service

In Greater Sudbury, the landfills, transfer stations and recycling centre are all closed on Jan. 1, but there is no change to household waste collection.

Provincial and federal employees will mark the statutory holiday on Monday, meaning those offices will be closed until Tuesday.

Data reporting for COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and testing for many of the public health units in the northeast will not be posted on Monday, but will resume Tuesday.

Weekend fun

Science North is closed on Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2; Dynamic Earth is closed for the season.

Adanac Ski Hill, in Sudbury is closed Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Queen's Athletic Skating Oval in Sudbury is closed Jan. 1, will reopen Jan. 2 from noon to 10 p.m.

Most movie theatres are open; proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

Hiking/walking trails: Always open.

If you plan to visit a restaurant, retail store or gym over the weekend, remember they are restricted to 50 per cent capacity due to provincial COVID-19 regulations.