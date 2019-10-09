Here's what's you need to know about what is open and what is closed on Jan. 1 — New Year's Day, in the City of Greater Sudbury. If you're unsure, it's best to call ahead.

Sudbury's Citizen Service Centres and libraries are closed.

Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will also be closed.

Waste collection

If Wednesday is your regularly scheduled day for garbage and recycling pickup, waste collection services will be delayed until Saturday, Jan. 4. Remember to have waste at the roadside by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Landfill sites and the Recycling Centre are closed Jan. 1.

Natural Christmas trees will be collected and composted as part of the city's year-round leaf and yard trimmings collection. Place trees at the roadside by 7 a.m. on regular waste collection days. Remember to remove all decorations, tinsel and lights — trees must be completely bare. Christmas trees wrapped in plastic will not be collected.

Municipal leisure activities

Sudbury's Adanac Ski Hill is closed Jan. 1. Queen's Athletic Skating Oval is temporarily closed because the recent mild weather has made for unfavourable ice conditions.

City fitness centres and pools are closed Jan. 1.

Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/arenas for public skating schedules at Greater Sudbury arenas.

Greater Sudbury Youth Centres will reopen the week of Jan. 6.

GOVA Transit will follow the holiday service schedules on New Year’s Day. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

GOVA Transit

GOVA Transit is offering a safe ride home with extended hours and free public transit service after 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve. GOVA Zone (formerly Trans Cab) hours will be extended where available to match the extended transit schedule.

GOVA Transit will follow the holiday service schedules on New Year's Day. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit for schedules and other information.

Shopping

Sudbury's Costco, Walmart and The New Sudbury Centre are closed on New Year's Day.

The Beer Store and the LCBO are also closed, as are most major grocery stores.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 86 Elm Street in Sudbury is open Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Entertainment and activities

For those who want to take in a movie on New Year's Day, SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas and the Imagine Cinemas Downtown Movie Lounge are both open Jan. 1. The Sudbury Indie Cinema Co-op is closed.

The YMCA Sudbury is open Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.