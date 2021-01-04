Algoma Public Health warns of high-risk COVID-19 exposure at New Year's Eve party in Garden River

Algoma Public Health says anyone who attended a New Year's Eve gathering at a home in Garden River is at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The gathering occurred December 31, 2020 at 66 Sage Street without the homeowner's knowledge.

Public Health is advising anyone who attended this gathering to immediately self-isolate and contact Algoma Public Health.

Self-isolation means not leaving home for work or school, not using public transportation, and avoiding contact with others.

The advisory is being issued because there is no list of all the people who attended the gathering and no way for public health to contact them.

