QR code cards now required for Sudbury-Manitoulin area students who ride the bus

The 20,000 Sudbury-Manitoulin area students who rely on the school transport system now need to scan a QR code card when boarding or exiting the bus.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium began using this technology as a pilot project last year and is now implementing it throughout its entire network.

All school buses are equipped with a tablet that is connected to a GPS system so parents can track the bus in real time on an app.

When students scan their QR code card, parents can receive a notification informing them that their child has checked in or out of the bus.

"Just like a school teacher needs to take attendance every time that the children are in their class, it's the same thing," says Renée Boucher, executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.

Renee Boucher is the executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"It's an attendance piece and it is solely to help with the safety."

Drivers are notified when students get off at a different stop than the one they are assigned to.

They are also notified when a student isn't checking-out at their assigned stop. Boucher says this has come in handy for students who fall asleep during their commute.

Technology created delays during first week of school

Boucher says there were "a few glitches" with the technology last week, as it was the first time the system was being used by that many students at once.

Students ended up having to manually find their name on the tablet instead of scanning their cards, which created bus delays.

"We asked to increase server capacity, so that has been fixed," she said. "We're hoping that it will be up and running as of Tuesday."

Some online have raised concerns about data privacy as students cannot opt-out of the QR code card scan requirement.

Boucher says that the QR code card in itself does not contain any of the student's personal information.

Rather, it contains a number used internally by the Sudbury Student Services Consortium and the transport providers.

She adds that the QR code card and the retractable cord that comes with it contain no tracking device. The bus itself is being tracked with a GPS system to inform parents where the bus is in real time.

"We've had really positive feedback from parents so far," said Boucher.

Buses in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area are the first in northern Ontario to adopt this technology.