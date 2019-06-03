Sudbury police say a man is in custody after a stabbing incident at a store parking lot.

Police were called to Michael's, a business on Marcus Drive in New Sudbury Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Police say a woman and a child have been taken to hospital with injuries. Police say the man involved in the incident has self-inflicted injuries.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate. They add they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

