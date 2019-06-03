Skip to Main Content
Man in custody after stabbing at New Sudbury store parking lot, police say
Sudbury·New

Man in custody after stabbing at New Sudbury store parking lot, police say

Sudbury police say a man is custody after a stabbing incident at a store parking lot.

Police called to Michaels store on Marcus Drive Monday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police are asking the public to avoid a New Sudbury parking lot after a stabbing on Monday afternoon. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Sudbury police say a man is in custody after a stabbing incident at a store parking lot.

Police were called to Michael's, a business on Marcus Drive in New Sudbury Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Police say a woman and a child have been taken to hospital with injuries. Police say the man involved in the incident has self-inflicted injuries.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate. They add they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|