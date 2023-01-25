Renovations to New Sudbury fire station could lead to 4-minute delays in response times

Fire response times in the New Sudbury area could be delayed by up to four minutes while renovations are underway at a fire station in that part of the city.

Fire and paramedic crews were relocated out of the fire station after there were concerns about possible asbestos exposure.

Jesse Oshell, Greater Sudbury's deputy fire chief, said they were renovating a washroom at the fire station to introduce a separate female locker room and shower facility.

"As part of those renovations, obviously there is some demolition of the existing structure that had to occur," he said.

Crews were concerned the dust from the demotion work could contain asbestos, because the building was built at a time it was commonly used for insulation.

A note on the fire station in New Sudbury warns people not to enter the building. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"We were able to perform only a minimal investigation, but out of an abundance of caution, we removed crews from that station," Oshell said.

Oshell said the fire crew was relocated to the Minnow Lake fire station, while paramedics are working on a model where they are able to roam in the New Sudbury area.

He said on short notice they had to use another city facility that could accommodate a fire truck.

Oshell said tests are underway to determine if the building contains asbestos, which causes lung conditions, including mesothelioma, asbestosis, and lung cancer, when inhaled.

"The ultimate goal is to get our crews and our trucks back into the new Sudbury area as quickly as possible," Oshell said.