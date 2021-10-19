Sudbury police say a 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other offences after an assault in New Sudbury.

Early Saturday morning, police got a call that two people had been seen running out of a home on Dublin Street, screaming that someone had been hurt and that an ambulance was required.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a woman in critical condition at the bottom of a staircase. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains there in serious but stable condition.

A short time later, police started receiving additional calls from people on Lasalle Boulevard that a man covered in blood was banging on their windows and doors as well as smashing windows. Police say a 68-year-old man was assaulted by the accused. He has minor injuries.

Police found the accused in a parking lot of an establishment on Lasalle. They say the man was in a state of psychosis and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say it's been determined the 32-year-old man was responsible for the attack of a 39-year-old woman. Police add the two are known to each other.

A search was done of the home on Dublin Street. Police say two stun batons, ammunition, various knives and 48 marijuana plants were found.

He's been charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, careless use of a weapon and cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants.

He's been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say his name will not be released to protect the identity of the 39-year-old woman.