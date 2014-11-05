Sudbury police say a 43-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside a home in New Sudbury.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police got a call that a man was seen hitting a young woman. A passerby stopped to help the woman and the man fled on foot.

He ran into a home and officers secured the perimeter. Police got a warrant so they could go inside. The man was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Police say the accused and victim don't know each other. The woman has minor injuries as a result of the assault.