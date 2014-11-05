Sudbury police say man arrested after assault
Sudbury police say a 43-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside a home in New Sudbury.
Incident happened in New Sudbury on Thursday morning
Sudbury police say a 43-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside a home in New Sudbury.
Shortly after 9 a.m., police got a call that a man was seen hitting a young woman. A passerby stopped to help the woman and the man fled on foot.
He ran into a home and officers secured the perimeter. Police got a warrant so they could go inside. The man was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
Police say the accused and victim don't know each other. The woman has minor injuries as a result of the assault.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.