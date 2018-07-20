Changes to the Sudbury skyline are taking shape, as two new structures aim to be a symbol of environmental progress.

The two stacks beside the iconic Superstack in Copper Cliff are nearing completion, Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said, and people in the neighbourhood are beginning to notice.

"We're thrilled the community has become so engaged in the conversation and we look forward to more dialogue over the coming years," Pagnutti said.

The concrete towers measure 137 metres (450 feet) and are expected to be completed this summer. Steel liners will be inserted the following year, and once the stacks are in operation, the Superstack will be decommissioned and eventually demolished.

The Sudbury Superstack will be demolished in the coming years, but Vale says two smaller stacks will be more efficient and help reduce emissions. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

The prospects of a Sudbury without its recognizable landmark isn't fazing the company, Pagnutti said.

"It's true the Superstack is iconic in our community and many local residents have an emotional connection to it," Pagnutti said.

"But we believe that no longer having to require the stack is a huge symbol as to how far we've come as a company and as a community in terms of reducing our impact on the environment."

Pagnutti said although the new stacks are currently dwarfed by the Superstack, they will measure roughly the same height as the 'copper' stack.