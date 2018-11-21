Sudbury city staff are preparing a report on putting aside a set amount towards installing new sidewalks in the years to come.

The capital budget for sidewalks and curbs has been steadily decreasing over the past few years. In 2014, $754,000 was put aside for sidewalks compared to $400,000 this year.

Ward 9 councillor Deb McIntosh put forward a motion on Tuesday to put aside $500,000 a year towards new sidewalks that meet certain guidelines.

She says she gets a lot of requests for new sidewalks as neighbourhoods change and new developments are built.

"I think this is a great way to indicate that to our staff that sidewalks are a priority," she said.

"They're a priority to children [and] they're a priority to seniors who are no longer able to drive."

Deb McIntosh is the Sudbury city councillor for Ward 9. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Councillor Mark Signoretti had no problem supporting the motion, but also had concerns with the outcome.

"When we add new sidewalks, because it makes sense to have them in certain areas, they need to be plowed," he said.

"I think we need be cognitive that it goes hand in hand because if we add new sidewalks and they're not plowed, we're sort of defeating the purpose of having them in the first place."

The report will be considered during 2019 budget deliberations.