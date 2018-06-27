Skip to Main Content
RoseAnne Archibald of Tayka Tagamou Nation elected Ontario Regional Chief

Chiefs of Ontario says a new Ontario Regional Chief has been elected.

Election took place at conference at Nipissing First Nation

RoseAnne Archibald has been elected the new Ontario Regional Chief. (Twitter/Chiefs of Ontario)

RoseAnne Archibald of Tayka Tagamou Nation was elected on Wednesday at the 44th annual All Ontario Chiefs conference in Nipissing First Nation.

She replaces Isadore Day of the Serpent River First Nation in the role.

