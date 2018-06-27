RoseAnne Archibald of Tayka Tagamou Nation elected Ontario Regional Chief
Chiefs of Ontario says a new Ontario Regional Chief has been elected.
Election took place at conference at Nipissing First Nation
RoseAnne Archibald of Tayka Tagamou Nation was elected on Wednesday at the 44th annual All Ontario Chiefs conference in Nipissing First Nation.
She replaces Isadore Day of the Serpent River First Nation in the role.
The Chiefs in Ontario have selected their new Ontario Regional Chief. Congratulations RoseAnne Archibald! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AOCC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AOCC2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/tABYPMNOv5">pic.twitter.com/tABYPMNOv5</a>—@ChiefsofOntario