If you're looking for information on demographics in Sudbury, want to check out historical photos or find out where the nearest community garden is to your neighbourhood, you now can online.

Four new interactive maps have been released by the City of Greater Sudbury, all using Geographic Information Systems or GIS.

The coordinator of analytics with the city, Krista Carre, says one of the maps allows residents to search for property zoning information.

"If a citizen or developer is calling the city asking for the zoning on their property, this is a tool that allows them to self serve," she said.

"So they're able to access the zoning app and search for their address and it'll show up the zoning on their property which will link back to the City of Greater Sudbury's zoning bylaw, online."

Carre says the information is available through the city's website.

"We do have existing software. We're just taking advantage of some of the tools that we have available to us," she said.

"We have awesome talented GIS staff here at the city and we're just allowing them to use some of their skills to showcase throughout these apps."