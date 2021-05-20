Sudbury woman calls for change in long-term care with new minister appointed

A Sudbury woman is calling on Ontario's new minister of long-term care to make changes in that sector.

Monique Mussar is the caregiver for three family members in two long-term care facilities in Sudbury: her mother, her uncle and her husband.

After hearing that former minister Rod Phillips was stepping down last week, Mussar said she had some ideas on how to choose his replacement.

"For one moment, I wish I was the hiring manager for the new person," she said.

"I would like to see a minister of long term care have hands-on experience with what the residents go through."

She wished Ford had taken all potential candidates for the position and put them in a long-term care facility where they had to isolate for COVID-19 for two weeks.

"Just sit in your room, stare at these four walls and we'll let you know," she said.

From there, she would have wanted the candidates to share their ideas on how to improve long-term care in Ontario.

"A viable solution. Something that is tangible, that we can implement and put in place," she said.

"And get the residents the help that they deserve and pay for."

Premier Doug Ford ended up appointing MPP Paul Calandra as the next minister of long-term care.

"Minister Calandra is a trusted voice at the cabinet table and is well positioned to continue improving the care that long-term care home residents receive," Premier Ford said.

"Ontario's seniors have given so much to our province and we will always be there for him."

According to Calandra's website, before entering politics, he was a small business owner and insurance broker.

'Miscommunication'

Mussar said there are lots of issues in long-term care, and added she doesn't blame the staff working in the homes.

"I think there's such a communication breakdown between those in charge, public health, those in charge of the long-term care homes," she said.

"The amount of miscommunication is concerning and causes more problems than solutions."

Monique Mussar is caregiver for her 90-year old mother Rachelle Lorocque, who lives at Pioneer Manor long term care home in Greater Sudbury. Mussar said she hopes there will be changes in the long-term care sector, now that a new minister is in charge. (Supplied by Monique Mussar)

Mussar said she's been told one piece of information by one department, only to be told something different from another.

She said that's difficult for both families and residents.

"Our people in long term care are suffering," she said.

As for her own family, Mussar said two out of the three in long-term care have tested positive for COVID-19, but are both asymptomatic. She said isolation has taken a toll on all of her family members, even the one who is not COVID-19 positive.

"Because of the outbreak on the floor, pretty much, he stays in his room," she said.

"That gets hard after a while."