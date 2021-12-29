A New Liskeard hotel took inspiration from a holiday movie classic to bring Christmas cheer to passersby.

Anyone who drives down Highway 11, and passes the Quality Inn in New Liskeard, would be hard pressed to miss an old RV that appears to have crashed in a snowbank.

The scene takes inspiration from the 1989 movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and is complete with a fake sewer line and a cardboard cutout of Randy Quaid's bumbling character, Cousin Eddie.

"People got a kick out of it," said Sean Mackey, the hotel's general manager and part-owner.

"And given the last couple of years that we've been through, that was our main goal. To put a smile on people's faces."

Mackey said the movie, which starred Chevy Chase as the affable but clumsy Clark Griswold, is a classic he watches with his family every year.

"I think for a lot of people this movie resonates," he said. "I think maybe we all have a cousin Eddie in our families."

In the movie, Cousin Eddie and his family crash the Griswold family Christmas with their RV. Some holiday hijinks ensue, including a memorable scene with a sewer line.

Mackey said he came up with the idea when he spotted an old 10-metre RV parked outside a local business.

He reached out to the business owner, and asked if he could rent it for the winter.

"Of course, I did tell him what I was doing with it, and he jumped on board," Mackey said.

With some heavy duty excavating equipment the hotel was able to bury half the RV under a snowbank.

I thought he was nuts. - Emily Manners, Sean Mackey's niece

And it has become a hit in the community.

"You're not going to see this anywhere else, in Canada or the world, more than likely," Mackey said.

Mackey said his niece posted a TikTok video of the attraction that has reached nearly 300,000 people.

"I thought he was nuts," said Mackey's niece, Emily Manners.

Manners said the previous year her uncle put a van in a snowbank, so he decided to top himself in 2021.

She said her TikTok videos usually garner around 600 views, and the nearly 300,000 views so far for the snowbank RV is by far the most she has ever gotten.

"I think it's just funny," Manners said. "A lot of people love the Griswold movie, and everyone knew about the van last year. And this is definitely a step up from last year."