Over the last five years, Michael Fox has noticed Indigenous communities have become more involved in major infrastructure and natural resource projects in Ontario.

Fox, the president of a professional services company called Indigenous and Community Engagement, helped organize the first Indigenous-led Projects Forum in Toronto last week.

The forum brought together Indigenous leaders in business and politics to share their experiences working on projects such as the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.

Among the speakers were Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse, who both spoke about their communities' ongoing involvement in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire.

Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie also gave a keynote address at the event.

"It's crucial that First Nations are not only at the table on these large-scale infrastructure projects, but that they are spearheading them to bring cultural perspective and knowledge to major developments," Achneepineskum said in a press release.

"With Indigenous leadership, major projects will be developed sustainably and efficiently, ensuring the benefits are shared by all. Marten Falls is proud to be a proponent of our own nation's future and advancing economic reconciliation in Canada."

Michael Fox was one of the organizers of the Indigenous-led Projects Forum in Toronto. (Submitted by Stephanie Ash)

Fox, the event organizer, said the forum was a chance to share ideas and experiences around different development projects.

"We thought, why don't we shine light on this and bring in people who are involved in these things, and raise their profile and find out what are the success factors for the communities that are going to be considering projects such as these," he said.

Fox said some Indigenous communities, such as Wahnapitae First Nation north of Sudbury, Ont., have a lot of experience with the mining industry and can share their knowledge to support communities that are new to mining.

He said early involvement in a mining or infrastructure project can make a big difference for a community.

"These projects have a longer lead time, so that allows Indigenous nations to prepare for the training, whether in the trades or more technical capacities," Fox said.