Meet the academic and musician behind Manitoulin Island's sourdough bread bakery

During this pandemic, beautiful pictures of food have become an increasingly large part of my social media feed.

Sometimes, they're from people making things in their own kitchen. Other times, it's a food publication posting a delicious recipe.

But there is one local account I follow that consistently makes me stop scrolling to take a closer look.

New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen posts absolutely stunning pictures of the sourdough bread, focaccia and other delights they deliver across Manitoulin Island twice a week.

To learn more, I reached owners Andrew Toman and Genevieve Sartor.

Northern Nosh: New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen Jonathan spoke with Andrew Toman and Genevieve Sartor, owners of New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen, a business on Manitoulin Island that started during the pandemic.

