Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet the academic and musician behind Manitoulin Island's sourdough bread bakery

New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen delivers fresh sourdough bread across the island, twice a week.

New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen 'born' out of pandemic restrictions

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Genevieve Sartor and Andrew Toman own the business. (New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen)

During this pandemic, beautiful pictures of food have become an increasingly large part of my social media feed. 

Sometimes, they're from people making things in their own kitchen. Other times, it's a food publication posting a delicious recipe.

But there is one local account I follow that consistently makes me stop scrolling to take a closer look.

New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen posts absolutely stunning pictures of the sourdough bread, focaccia and other delights they deliver across Manitoulin Island twice a week.

To learn more, I reached owners Andrew Toman and Genevieve Sartor.

Tap the player to hear more.

Up North7:41Northern Nosh: New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen
Jonathan spoke with Andrew Toman and Genevieve Sartor, owners of New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen, a business on Manitoulin Island that started during the pandemic. 7:41

To learn more about New Grain Artisan Bakery and Kitchen, check out their Facebook page.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now