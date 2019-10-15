If you walk into Curl Sudbury, you may not even notice at first.

But it's a big change.

The club now has a new floor that allows it to be more than just a curling club.

On Tuesday, the club celebrated the completion of its new concrete floor, which replaces the old-sand-based floor.

The club received $150,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help pay for the project.

Board of Directors President Jason Bissonnette says there are a number of benefits to having a concrete floor under the ice.

"It makes ice installation a little bit easier, more efficient throughout the winter months, so just a better set up for the curling ice," he said.

"It will also allow us to use the facility in the summertime, because now we'll have a usable concrete floor out there."

Bissonnette says that space that can now be used outside of the winter months could be rented out for social events or other sports, including pickleball.

Volunteers step up

He says the change will also help with the club's hydro bill.

"Our ice plant doesn't have to work quite as hard to maintain the ice," he said. "For the energy efficiency savings, it should help us out there."

Volunteers have been working on the project for months, Bissonnette said. The project included removing the old sand floor and pipes, levelling the area, installing new pipes and equipment and then pouring concrete over it.

"A number of us spent many days, many hours here," he said. "We had four volunteers who spent at least 200 hours each here."

Sudbury MPP Jamie West says it's important that groups like Curl Sudbury receive support from the province.

"The idea of replacing the sand with cement means that community groups can use this space outside the regular curling season," he said.

"When you're looking at community centres where budgets are tight, the ability to raise more money year long is going to benefit the community as a whole."