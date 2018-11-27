Snow clearing and other maintenance at the Sudbury Airport is expected to be a lot smoother, thanks to the purchase of two new pieces of equipment.

The airport and its community development corporation made the announcement on Tuesday.

The equipment is an Eagle-CLAAS Xerion 5000, which is a multi-purpose, multi-season tractor to help move snow and ice in the winter and also do road and turf maintenance in the other seasons.

"It will allow us to clear our apron surfaces, predominantly where the private aircraft and air ambulance services operate," Todd Tripp, airport CEO said.

"It would previously take anywhere up to three hours with three pieces of equipment, we'll now do it with one piece of equipment in about 50 minutes."

The other piece of equipment is an ATI Snow Mauler, which will allow crews to clear the other runways faster.

The equipment cost $2 million. Tripp says the money came from revenue generated at the airport.

Awesome to be .<a href="https://twitter.com/FlySudbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlySudbury</a> in the heart of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ward7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ward7</a> w <a href="https://twitter.com/BiggerSudbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BiggerSudbury</a> to congratulate our airport on its recent investment in modern & reliable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EagleClaas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EagleClaas</a> runway maintenance equipment! <a href="https://t.co/SA6jgy6CD6">pic.twitter.com/SA6jgy6CD6</a> —@MikeJakubo

Tripp says the purchase will have a positive impact on customers at the airport.

"We're going to be operating more effectively because we're able to do our services faster," he said.

"That allows for an increased capacity in our runways and our taxiways. It allows our business partners to be ready to go when they need to."

Tripp adds the new equipment could cut down on delays or cancellations during the winter months.