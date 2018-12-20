The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board says superintendent Sheilah Weber has been chosen as the next deputy chief of police.

According to the board, Weber has more than 30 years experience. The board says her career spans "over every area of complex and operational and administrative policing."

She's also worked with a number of projects, including working with LGBT groups in the community as well as work with Indigenous groups.

"These have showcased her abilities to work with diverse communities and build trust," the board said in a release.

"She has a passion to inspire excellence and develop evidence based police practices."

The board also says Weber has experience with police oversight agencies such as the Special Investigations Unit and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.

The board voted unanimously this week to appoint Weber to the role. She will be officially sworn in on Jan. 17.