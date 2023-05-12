A national campaign wants to see an Indigenous woman on Canada's next $20 bill, and a North Bay, Ont. artist made two submissions of what that could look like.

Artist Laura Dieter, of North Bay, Ont., would love to see an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill.

And she's not alone. As of Thursday, a petition from the Native Women's Association of Canada to have an Indigenous woman on the next bank note had more than 36,000 signatures.

The association invited Indigenous artists to submit their ideas, and designs, of what that might look like. Dieter, who is originally from Peepeekisis Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, was one of them.

She made two submissions. The first piece, called I am His, is a black and white bank note that features a young Indigenous woman.

"It speaks to our identity, who we are in the Creator's eyes," Dieter said.

Artist Laura Dieter says Canada should follow Australia's lead and feature an Indigenous design, rather than a monarch, when it updates its currency. (Submitted by Laura Dieter)

Her second piece depicts Cindy Blackstock on a $20 bill. Blackstock is an advocate for Indigenous children's rights and the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada.

"I thought she would be someone that would need to be commemorated and be honoured on the $20 bill," Dieter said.

The Royal Canadian Mint has confirmed that King Charles III will follow in his mother's footsteps and have his effigy on the next $20 bill.

The Mint has already contacted more than 350 Canadian artists to submit their designs for the bill.

Australia announced in February, however, that it plans to replace Queen Elizabeth on its $5 bill with an Indigenous design.

"If they can do that, then certainly Canada can do that," Dieter said. "And I think it would be awesome."

She said she would like to see the Mint reconsider its decision to feature King Charles on the next bill and added it would be a strong step toward reconciliation.

A powerful message

Anong Beam, who owns Beam Paints in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island, said having an Indigenous woman on Canadian currency would send a powerful message.

"It's important because it's part of the power structure of the country," Beam said.

"It's the agreed upon currency and to see ourselves reflected in that currency, I think, is the beginning of a more equitable future."