Health Sciences North in Greater Sudbury will be opening up at least 40 additional beds at Daffodil Lodge, to help deal with overcrowding, hospital president Dominic Giroux says.

Giroux said the extra beds – located on the second and third floors of Daffodil Lodge – will help relieve some of the pressure accommodating surgical patients, as well as the expected rise in the number of flu and COVID-19 patients.

"Since August, we have already opened 29 additional beds at the Ramsey Lake Health Centre, including two 12-bed wards," Giroux said in a news release Monday. "According to Ontario Health, HSN has the highest occupancy percentage in the province, when compared against Ontario hospitals with more than 100 acute beds."

"This is further evidence that HSN was built too small," Giroux said.

The Northeast Cancer Centre’s Daffodil Terrace lodge, which has provided out-of-town cancer patients with a free place to stay in Sudbury, opened in 1991. (Health Science North/www.hsnsudbury.ca)

The hospital also said that at its November peak, it admitted 515 patients. The facility is only designed to accommodate 441 beds.

Daffodil Lodge was opened in 1991 to provide accommodation for up to 70 cancer patients travelling to Sudbury for treatment. Last year, the hospital said on average, eight patients used the facility daily.

Since the pandemic, the lodge has had to close off several of its common areas in order to protect patients. Several have chosen to stay instead at local hotels, while still maintaining ties to the Daffodil Lodge coordinator.

It will continue to house patients until the summer of 2022, when 52 new beds are expected to open at the site of the former Children's Treatment Centre.

The hospital added that it is already actively recruiting for the 55 positions needed to operate the extra 40 beds.