New autism funding won't get more kids into care, Sudbury advocate says
Following funding missteps in 2019, province now rolling out funding for people on spectrum
The Ontario government says it's investing in autism capacity building.
Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services released an action plan July 28, promising $62 million in support for improving clinical care and strengthening capacity in northern Ontario.
The government tried to roll out a new autism program in February 2019, but scrapped it after it sparked outrage among parents because it capped funding at amounts families said would be too small for many, and made it based on age rather than needs.
Autism Ontario, an organization representing thousands of people on the spectrum, as well as their families, said it's hopeful that the new action plan will lead to better support.
But Sara Kitler-Pothier, who chairs a committee that fights for better autism care in northern Ontario, isn't convinced.
Although the promises seem good in principle, Kitler-Pothier said she's worried the promises won't lead to more kids getting help.
"What we've done with the Northern Capacity Building Advisory Committee, is we're just trying to maintain what we do have," Kitler-Pothier said. "There's no building going on there. Until we have a long-term sustainable plan, which has to include getting more children into core service now, particularly in northern Ontario."
Kitlar-Pothier says kids in the north get diagnosed with autism later than kids in the south, and without stable demand, some care providers are closing up.
Michael Cnudde, a spokesperson for Autism Ontario, said the plan promises to reach more people, but acknowledges there's always more the government could be doing.
Cnudde said providing care based on an individual's needs is the proper direction for the province to take.
"It does reach out to access for rural, remote and Indigenous peoples," Cnudde said. "People where services have been traditionally very hard to get to."
Overall, Cnudde said he was pleased by the province's announcement.
"Speaking as a person on the autism spectrum, supports are needed right across the life course," Cnudde said. " We would like to see a an expansion of the needs based autism program."
In a statement, Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said since joining cabinet last month, she's heard from families about the need to continue to build the capacity to deliver a needs-based Autism program.
This investment will enable a stable, efficient, and skilled workforce so more families can access the core clinical services they need," Fullerton said.
According to the province, since March 2021, more than 470 children and youth across Ontario registered in the Ontario Autism Program have enrolled to participate in the launch of core clinical services.
With files from Warren Schlote
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?