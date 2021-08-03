The Ontario government says it's investing in autism capacity building.

Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services released an action plan July 28, promising $62 million in support for improving clinical care and strengthening capacity in northern Ontario.

The government tried to roll out a new autism program in February 2019, but scrapped it after it sparked outrage among parents because it capped funding at amounts families said would be too small for many, and made it based on age rather than needs.

Autism Ontario, an organization representing thousands of people on the spectrum, as well as their families, said it's hopeful that the new action plan will lead to better support.

But Sara Kitler-Pothier, who chairs a committee that fights for better autism care in northern Ontario, isn't convinced.

Although the promises seem good in principle, Kitler-Pothier said she's worried the promises won't lead to more kids getting help.

"What we've done with the Northern Capacity Building Advisory Committee, is we're just trying to maintain what we do have," Kitler-Pothier said. "There's no building going on there. Until we have a long-term sustainable plan, which has to include getting more children into core service now, particularly in northern Ontario."

Kitlar-Pothier says kids in the north get diagnosed with autism later than kids in the south, and without stable demand, some care providers are closing up.

Michael Cnudde, a spokesperson for Autism Ontario, said the plan promises to reach more people, but acknowledges there's always more the government could be doing.

Cnudde said providing care based on an individual's needs is the proper direction for the province to take.

"It does reach out to access for rural, remote and Indigenous peoples," Cnudde said. "People where services have been traditionally very hard to get to."

Overall, Cnudde said he was pleased by the province's announcement.

"Speaking as a person on the autism spectrum, supports are needed right across the life course," Cnudde said. " We would like to see a an expansion of the needs based autism program."

Merrilee Fullerton is Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Service . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

In a statement, Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, said since joining cabinet last month, she's heard from families about the need to continue to build the capacity to deliver a needs-based Autism program.

This investment will enable a stable, efficient, and skilled workforce so more families can access the core clinical services they need," Fullerton said.