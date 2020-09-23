A group in Sudbury has formed a Facebook group to help people reduce their carbon footprint.

In May 2019, the city declared a climate emergency and set the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. And this past September, council approved the Community Energy and Emissions Plan, which is a roadmap to get there.

"This plan requires all of us," said Naomi Grant the co-chair for the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury.

"We all have a part to play and we can all make a difference as individuals, as business owners, as schools, all of us have a part to play. And so this Facebook group is a forum to do it together. This is a collective effort and we can learn from each other and share resources and make a bigger difference when we work together. And since people can't get together in person and share ideas, a Facebook group is another way to gather."

Naomi Grant is co-chair of the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Grant says there are plenty of ideas locally about tackling climate change issues.

"The two biggest sources of emissions in our community are transportation. The gas we use in our private vehicles. And home heating, [like] natural gas," she said.

"We can make choices in the way we get around. We can make choices in how can we keep our homes, how we retrofit our homes."

Grant says the group has been sharing a lot of tips and resources and information this month about ways people can reduce their heating bills, as well as links to some of the rebate programs that support people who are retrofitting their homes.

"We hope [the group] really plugs in a whole bunch of people and a whole bunch of new people into this effort of achieving net-zero [emissions] together and supporting each other," Grant said.

"I think Sudbury is really unique in that we have already had such a success with re-greening, which did seem like impossible goal when it was first proposed. And we've seen that transformation happen. We've come together as a community toward that goal and we can do the same with achieving net zero [emissions]."