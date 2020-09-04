A Sudbury union representative helping with workers' compensation claims for a now-closed manufacturer says she has been overwhelmed with more than 250 messages in one week.

Last Friday, CBC reported about a cluster of occupational diseases that have surfaced among former employees of Neelon Casting. The company operated for more than 30 years in Sudbury, and closed in 2007.

Since then some workers have developed lung cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other illnesses.

Steelworkers Local 2020's Jessica Montgomery is helping former workers file WSIB claims for their illnesses. Since the story went public, she says she's been flooded with calls and emails.

"I think I have about 45 workers who have ... claims that I could establish and initiate today," she said.

"A lot of ... workers [are] willing to provide information and further details in regards to plant processes, job descriptions and things that [they] were exposed to as well."

About 45 former workers of Sudbury's Neelon Casting, a manufacturing company that closed in 2007, have come forward with health concerns. (Submitted by Jessica Montgomery)

Montgomery says many of the workers she's spoken with are not surprised by the health issues that are surfacing, long after the company closed its doors.

"They knew that it was the kind of a thing, that eventually that this was going to make them sick. That part of it — that wasn't a surprise to many of the people that I did talk to," she said.

Montgomery encourages people with connections to Neelon Casting to contact her. She says an intake clinic is planned for Oct. 1.