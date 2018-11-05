A program is underway to encourage people to bring in used needles to the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

It is called Sharps Buy Back Month.

The program hopes to encourage people to bring back their used needles and teach them about the harm reduction services that are available through the health unit.

People who return 100 used needles will receive a 5 dollar gift card.

Auburn Larose is a community health promoter at the health unit.

Larose says since the health unit moved earlier this year, there's been a reduction of people bringing in used needles.

Auburn Larose is community health promoter at the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. (Supplied/North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit)

"What we've noticed is that there is a decline in access to our harm reduction services. We noticed our needles through the program going out into the community as well as our needles going back in, so used needles, were both decreasing."

Larose says members of the public who find needles in their community can also bring them to the health unit.

"If an individual is comfortable picking up sharps, we do have some guidelines that we're promoting through this program as well."

The new location of the health unit is 345 Oak Street West in North Bay.

Larose says if a sharp is found in the community, follow these instructions suggested by the health unit: