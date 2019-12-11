Near North District School Board off the job for 1-day walkout as OSSTF labour unrest grinds on
High school and elementary students stay home in North Bay area
School is out today for students of the Near North District School Board as their teachers and support staff stage another one-day strike — exactly one week after a province-wide one-day strike.
The English public board — which generally covers Sturgeon Falls, North Bay, and Mattawa south to Parry Sound and Mactier — said on its website that all elementary and secondary schools are closed today.
"Due to safety concerns including inability to provide the required supervision to students, a full withdrawal of services will result in all elementary and secondary schools being closed to students on December 11th, 2019," the board said.
"While we understand that this is a challenging time, parents will be required to make alternate arrangements for their children."
Workers at nine school boards around Ontario, including Near North, are walking off the job today.
The province and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation remain deadlocked on several key issues including wages, class sizes and mandatory online courses.
No further talks have been scheduled.
