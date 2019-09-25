After three years of fiery debate, the final decision on the future of North Bay high schools was greeted with a whimper and some angry whispering in the Near North boardroom Tuesday night.

The trustees voted to close Widdifield Secondary School.

The board made the exact same decision in 2017, but after parents complained to the Ontario Ombudsman, he ruled that the process was too secretive.

Board chair Jay Aspin says they looked at the same reports the previous trustees had based their decision on, but made them public.

"In other words, we uncovered all that hidden stuff," he said.

Near North District School Board chair Jay Aspin says closing Chippewa high school instead of Widdifield, would have meant an "exodus" of students to competing boards. (Erik White/CBC)

Aspin told the packed gallery at Tuesday night's meeting that trustees have spent the last nine months gathering "exhaustive input and consultation and deep thought."

"I gotta tell you: this is not an easy decision. This is a decision that will impact this community. We're well aware of that," he said.

Most trustees said very little about why they were voting to close Widdifield Tuesday night, simply saying that it was time to make a decision.

"We can't wait any longer. We need to get rid of one of these schools," said trustee Alan Bottomley.

"I think it might have been better if we just drew three straws. I don't think there's much of a difference between the three schools."

Near North trustee Alan Bottomley says that "drawing straws" might have been a better way to pick which English public high school in North Bay should close. (Erik White/CBC)

After the meeting, Aspin told reporters that financially the board has lost $7 million in funding while this decision was delayed.

He said when funding is tied to enrolment, fewer students means less provincial funding and more money being spent keeping up buildings instead of in the classroom.

Aspin said he also worried that closing Chippewa Secondary instead of Widdifield, would send students to the high schools of competing school boards in the neighbourhood.

"Let's face it: if you take a huge school out of downtown North Bay, you're going to have a lot of transfers to other boards, it's as simple as that. It's going to cause a mass exodus of students," he said.

A woman in the colours of the Widdifield Wildcats looks on as Near North trustees vote 8-1 to close the high school at the end of this school year. (Erik White/CBC)

Bruce Downey, a retired guidance counselor with two kids at Widdifield, still feels it was too much of a political decision.

"They were looking at basing it on opinions, gut feelings and agendas," he said.

"For a school board with a $135 million budget, it's a business. It should make a business decision."

Board staff now have to get down to business and figure out how to fold three high schools into two by this time next year.