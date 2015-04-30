Near North elementary and secondary schools closed Wednesday if no deal reached
If teachers on 1-day strike Wednesday, Near North board will close schools for safety reasons
Teachers and support staff with the Near North District School Board will hold another one-day walkout tomorrow if their union doesn't reach a deal with the province in time.
The board, which covers North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, Mattawa, and south to Parry Sound and MacTier, says if the walkout goes ahead, all elementary and secondary schools will be closed Wednesday for safety reasons.
The Near North board is one of nine boards in the province gearing up for its second walkout.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) issued the list of boards on Friday.
It says the government must meet to avert this one-day strike.
OSSTF demands include going back to previous average class sizes and eliminating e-learning courses.
In return,the union says it will postpone tomorrow's walkout at some boards and agree to private mediation with the government.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union is restating the same demands it has made since the start of negotiations while the government has made concessions.
He's calling for private mediation without any preconditions.
A one-day, province-wide walkout took place December 4. A limited withdrawal of services began November 26 and continues province-wide.
With files from Martha Dillman
