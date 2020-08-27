As the first day of school quickly approaches, some Sudbury parents are expressing concerns about the province's plan to return to class.

On Wednesday night, Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West held a virtual town hall meeting for parents to discuss the topic.

Earlier in the day, the province released its plan to manage potential COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Sudbury parent Lisa Demmer says her family has had many discussions about back to school.

"We're downright exhausted," she said. "But even so, we decided to keep our children home come September and homeschool them."

Demmer says her family doesn't think class sizes will be small enough to keep kids safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The provincial government doesn't seem to be open to changing its mind on this one," she said.

She adds both of her children are under the age required to wear masks in schools.

Parent Lisa Demmer says she has concerns with the province's back to school plan and has decided to homeschool her children this coming school year. (Facebook/Jamie West Sudbury)

Demmer says the online learning system the province offered was frustrating, which is why they decided to homeschool instead. She says she's having to step back from her career to homeschool her children.

Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West says he's been hearing a lot from concerned parents.

"As a parent myself, I feel for them," he said. "The plan is broken. We've done this great job of messaging the two-metre distancing … and all of that is thrown out the window for schools."

West says it's frustrating that the province is spending money on advertising on the back-to-school plan instead of using that funding for schools.

"I am urging this government to take immediate action to increase funding for more school buses and infrastructure to support physical distancing, ensuring all workers have access to paid sick leave and increased funding for the child care sector," he said.