An NDP motion in the legislature to get the province to cover the cost of take home cancer drugs has been defeated.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas, who put forward the motion, says an increasing number of cancers can be treated at home with drugs.

But, she says most people opt to stay in hospital because of the cost of the drugs and the length of time it can take to qualify for coverage.

Gelinas says it would cut travel, cost and stress for the province to simply agree to fund the take home therapies.

She says despite having the support of the Progressive Conservatives last year, there was no evidence of that during the debate held on Wednesday.

"They said that Ontario did not know if that was the right thing to do, that Ontario is in a deficit and now is not the time to help people with cancer," she said.

France Gelinas is the NDP MPP for Nickel Belt. (CBC)

"Winter is coming where travelling is even harder and many of them will take the choice to take the therapy at hospital because they can't afford to take the pills at home and that's sad."

Gelinas says drug therapies can cost in the range of ten thousand dollars.

Giving access to those who can't afford it

The topic came up during question period at Queen's Park on Tuesday.

Christine Elliott, the minister of health and long term care, acknowledged that people would rather receive treatment at home.

"We make sure that people who are not able to pay for their own cancer drugs or aren't covered by a policy can have access under the Trillium program and other programs," she said.

"We don't want anybody who has cancer to go without treatment and that's what we will make sure is covered."

Elliott added the province already spends close to a billion a year on cancer drugs, including $543 million on take-home cancer drugs.