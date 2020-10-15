Proposed NDP plan for Ontario long term care homes is welcome news to some northerners
'I'm terribly disappointed in the system that makes it difficult [for LTC workers] to do their job'
A Sault Ste. Marie woman says she welcomes the NDP's plan to change long term care homes in the province.
This week, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and northern MPPs outlined details of the party's plans, if elected in 2022. It includes creating smaller long term care homes and ending private, for-profit homes. It also includes wage increases for personal support workers.
Marie DellaVedova's mother spent time in a long term care home after having a stroke. She says her mother received good care, but there wasn't enough staff at the home.
"I commend so many of those health care workers for their dedication, their stamina and their efforts to make life better for those under their care," she said.
"But I'm terribly, terribly disappointed in the system that makes it difficult to do that, to do their job."
The MPP for Algoma Manitoulin says the current long term care system is broken.
"We've seen this government that has been reactive instead of proactive when it comes to long term care," Michael Mantha said.
"They have failed many of us across this province without doing the proper investments that had to be done at the upfront, and now we are reacting. We are behind the eight-ball as they would say."
The New Democrats say the plan would cost $750 million annually over an eight-year period.
