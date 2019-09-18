The federal leader of the New Democrats was in Sudbury Tuesday to hear about what concerns local residents.

NDP supporters attended a town hall with Jagmeet Singh, to discuss affordability and other important issues.

Many residents came with questions on a variety of topics.

Singh told the crowd that affordability can mean many things to many people.

"For some people it means being able to afford medication and with the cost of medication going up and being so expensive, that is a massive question of affordability."

"For some people it's being able to go to the dentist and for millions of Canadians they can't afford to go to the dentist ... housing is a massive question of affordability," he said to a packed room at the Steelworkers hall.

He told the cheering crowd that this is something the NDP wants to change.

Sudbury resident Laurie McGauley says she was at the town hall to hear more about these issues.

"I was hearing some real horror stories about what people are living through these days, in terms of exactly what this town hall was all about: affordability."

"People who can't afford their drugs, people who don't have housing, people who have housing, but don't have services for their children," she said.

McGauley says she supports Sudbury NDP candidate Beth Mairs, and was with Mairs campaigning when she heard some of these personal stories.

She says affordability and poverty are real problems in Sudbury and they need to be addressed.

While many in attendance wanted to hear about affordability, some had more specific questions.

"The NDP are the only party thus far who have put in the idea about national autism strategy and I thought it was really important today to bring up our concerns, because at the moment it's only being dealt with provincially and we know how that's going. It's not successful, our kids are not in service," said Sara Kitlar-Pothier. Her six-year-old son has autism.

Currently autism funding comes from the province and many parents, families and advocates have complained that it's made it difficult for children to receive supports.

Sara Kitlar-Pothier says she was at the town hall because she wanted to hear about the NDP's national autism plan. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

"Right now, nothing is covered for therapies or services for autistic youth or adults, I was pleased to see that [Jagmeet Singh] was willing to address that and acknowledge it," Kitlar-Pothier said.

Singh also responded to questions about racism and his turban, saying that he has been told in the past that it will hold him back in his career, while adding that he's not the only person to have heard these comments, that others have heard similar comments based on their gender, race or sexuality.

Singh said he wants to ensure that all Canadians are able to advance.

Darcey Dupris says he's been an NDP supporter for many years and just wanted to show his support, but he was really pleased to hear Singh's comments.

"The fact that he spoke on racism I think is very important, especially in this day and age, especially with Trump down in the United States," he said.

"I think that it's something that we need to reflect on a little bit more and to have the first racialized leader in Canada running to become Prime Minister, I think is a big deal, and I think we should focus on that."