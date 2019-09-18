The federal NDP is promising to implement a free dental care program for Canadians if elected.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement on Wednesday in Sudbury, Ont.

"We see too many Canadians in our country that cannot afford dental services," he said.

"There's 4.3 million Canadians that don't have access to dental services, have no coverage public or private. This is a serious concern."

The program would mean dental care coverage would be free for households making under $70,000, with a sliding co-payment for those earning between $70,000 and $90,000.

Singh says there are too many Canadians failing to get the dental work they need because they can't afford it.

"People who are struggling because they can't afford dental care won't have to struggle anymore," he said.

"This will mean so much to so many people and I'm proud we're putting this forward."

Singh says the cost of the program has been reviewed by the Parliamentary Budget Office. He says it will cost about $860 million annually once stabilized.

Sudbury's Mélodie Bérubé welcomes the idea. She works full time but doesn't have a dental plan. Bérubé says she can afford annual cleanings, but not other dental problems she needs addressed.

"Now I'm in the position where at 24, I need two gum graphs," she said. "The cost of that is about $1,500 for one tooth. So that's well beyond my means."

Currently, Bérubé says she's putting the work off until she can afford it.

"In the meantime, I'm risking this getting a lot worse," she said.

The federal Green Party is promising that if elected, it will implement a free dental care program for low-income Canadians. Dental care is not mentioned in the other parties platforms.