The house leader for Ontario's New Democrats says his party will do all it can do delay a controversial government bill.

The Progressive Conservatives are using the notwithstanding clause to overrule a judge and go ahead with plans to cut the size of Toronto city council, just weeks before the municipal election.

Yesterday, several NDP MPPs were tossed out of the legislature for banging on their desks. Citizens in the gallery were also handcuffed and escorted out.

"To see 80 year old grannies being taken out in handcuffs, I've got to tell you that's a pretty sad moment in political history," Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson said.

He adds there are laws in place for a reason and says the Ford government is acting like it doesn't have to respect the rules in place.

Opposition MPPs were furious as they hammered on their desks as the Speaker tried to re-introduce a bill to slash the size of Toronto city council. They were asked to leave and escorted out one by one. 3:05

"We have a system of law where we, the legislature make the law and the courts then decide on the law if it's been followed or not," he said.

"If it's been broken, any other citizen in the province of Ontario would either go to jail or suffer the consequences. In this case, the government is saying 'no, I don't have to respect the courts. I can just do what the heck I want.'"

Bisson says his party will continue to stall the debate, but says it likely won't stop the bill from passing.

The MPPs for Sudbury and Algoma-Manitoulin were ejected from the legislature at Queen's Park for banging on their desk. The raucous was over Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to cut the size of Toronto's city council after a judge's decision that the move breached the Charter rights. Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson, the NDP house leader, spoke with us about the notwithstanding clause and why his party feels its use is not justified in this case. 5:59

"The really scary part of what Mr. Ford is saying now is that this isn't the last time he'll do this. So who's next? Will be it rural Ontario? Will it be northern Ontario? Will be it some environmental group that's upset with the government over something?" he said.

"This is really a government that says 'we're above the law.'"