NDP candidate Carol Hughes says if elected once again in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, she will continue to fight to keep local services in her region.

She says there have been so many cuts to the region that her office is busy with people seeking help.

"I've had people being told that it's 90 minutes before their call will be answered by an agent and only to be told maybe that it's not even that department, right. So the MP offices are becoming more and more, especially in rural areas, the Service Canadas of the past."

The other priority for Hughes is to increase the broadband capability for the region. She says the service many have now is not acceptable.

"It takes them forever to try to search for something they can't even stream. They're not able to diversify their businesses. Students are not able to use the internet for their school. Now people are not able to connect. It's creating a barrier where people want to move here but are not able to or choose not to because of that."

Hughes says she would like the government to mandate a minimum level of service that is acceptable for everybody.

She also feels that being the only Francophone in the running is an important attribute.

Hughes has held the seat for the NDP since 2008.