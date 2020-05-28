A New Democrat MPP and the party's health critic says Ontario should be reopening its economy in phases, instead of a provincial approach.

The province is currently in the first phase of reopening the economy. Each day, hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in the province, with a total of almost 27,000 cases across Ontario.

But the majority of those cases are in southern Ontario. In northeastern Ontario, local health units report a total of 194 cases. Health units report seven of those cases are currently active.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas says she's been bringing up the issue of regional reopening to the premier's office and says she plans to continue to do so.

"Many of my constituents want a regional approach, especially when Quebec did it," she said.

"This is something I have brought forward. The science is quite robust to show that regional approach can be safe for people as well as the economy. But so far, Premier Ford has not been open to that at all."

Gélinas says advice from local health officials is strengthening her argument to reopen northern Ontario before the south. On Tuesday, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the chief medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury & District posted a message to residents on social media.

"In our area, I would say we are safely at the end of our first wave of COVID-19 in our service area," she said.

"We have protected our hospital and our health care workers. We have protected our elderly population who are vulnerable in long-term care homes. People have presented for testing — all of this has led us to a really good place that we are at right now."

Earlier this month, the medical officer of health for the Kingston area, wrote a letter to the premier's office asking for a regional approach to ease restrictions, as that area has had fewer cases than other areas of the province.

"The answer's no," Ford said in reaction to the request. "We have to run the province as one unit."