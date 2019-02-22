A private member's bill to enshrine the United Nations Declaration of the Right of Indigenous People in Ontario legislation has passed second reading.

Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa introduced Bill 76. It is a call for the government to fully adopt and implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Mamakwa spoke on the bill in the legislature.

"The bill will ensure that the laws of Ontario are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," he said.

"It will support and ensure the basic human rights of Indigenous people to health care, education, safe housing and drinking water."

He adds the bill is an opportunity to reject a colonial system.

"And rebuild one that is built on enlightenment and hope," he said.

"We can reject colonial policies and actions which oppress Indigenous people in favour of one that is based on justice, equality and respect."

The Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford wasn't present for the debate.

The bill now goes to a committee for an indeterminate amount of time. It must return to the legislature and pass a third vote to become law.