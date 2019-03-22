More of Cockburn Island in northeastern Ontario could soon be converted into a conservation area.

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) already owns 60 per cent (10,139 hectares) of the island in Lake Huron, west of Manitoulin Island.

But the non-profit conservation agency is working to acquire more land on a parcel to parcel basis.

There is very little development on Cockburn Island, with the exception of Tolsmaville, a hamlet on the northeast corner, which mainly has cottagers during the summer. The island is only accessible by boat.

"It's pretty much Ontario in its most natural state; it's the last of the large wild islands," NCC program director Vince Deschamps said.

The NCC is now working to raise $1.4 million to purchase 566 hectares of uninhabited land in the centre of the island.

"It provides a natural corridor for a lot of animal movement, for nesting habitat for birds," he said.

"For the community it's also one of the higher points of land and it contains a lot of the headwaters for the streams where fish would be spawning downstream, a lot of the water that's absorbed in ground water, which the community uses for drinking."

Deschamps says that as well as conservation of wildlife, the new parcel of land is an important conservation feature.

Natural Conservancy Canada owns about 60 per cent of Cockburn Island, west of Manitoulin Island. The conservation agency is planning to add another 566 hectares to its conservation area. (Supplied/Nature Conservancy Canada)

Cockburn Island is ranked eighth overall in the Great Lakes for its importance to conservation.

"There are very rare habitats there, including things like alvars which are these stone pavement vegetation communities," Deschamps said.

"It's a matter of ensuring that enough of the island is protected so that the biodiversity and the conservation values on the island are sufficiently protected as well."