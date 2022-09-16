Enbridge applies for another natural gas increase ahead of winter

Enbridge Gas has applied to the Ontario Energy Board to raise natural gas rates once again, to reflect increases in market prices.

If the request goes through, that would translate to an additional $90 for the average household's annual gas bill in Greater Sudbury.

Enbridge adjusts its prices every three months, in January, April, July and October. When all of this year's increases are added up, the average household could be paying $500 more in natural gas for the year, compared to last year.

Enbridge spokesperson Andrea Strass said the rate increases are due to geopolitical events.

The war in Ukraine and the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas exports from the U.S. have resulted in historically high natural gas prices.

Strass said Enbridge has taken some steps to keep its rates as low as possible, despite higher market rates for natural gas.

"We buy our gas supplies using a diversity of contracts which helps to moderate those prices," she said.

"In addition, we've worked closely with the Ontario Energy Board and the Government of Ontario over the last year to moderate those prices."

Strass said the company also encourages customers to apply for different incentives to make their homes more energy efficient.

"For example we offer a $5,000 rebate for eligible energy-efficient upgrades, including insulation, air sealing, a new water heater, windows and more," she said.

Low-income households can also apply for some relief through the Low-income Energy Assistance Program, which offers t up to $500 in emergency assistance for electricity bills ($600 and $500 for natural gas bills.

John Lindsay, president of the Sudbury chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), said his members are most concerned about the rising cost of groceries, but higher natural gas prices can also put a strain on budgets.

"I think for those who are fairly well-off, that increase can probably be easily handled," Lindsay said.

But he said renters, and especially some older women, who might not have strong pensions, will be more affected by higher heating costs.