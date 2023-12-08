The Nash, one of Sudbury's oldest bars, will close on Christmas Eve

The eviction notice came as a surprise to the owners of The Nash, one of Sudbury's longest service watering holes.

Riley Grenon and his mother received a call from their landlord last week informing them their lease was not going to be renewed.

"I have no idea what's going on, to be honest. I was just handed papers saying you got to be out in 30 days," he said, adding the business has no outstanding bills and no noise complaints from neighbours.

The worst part in all this, according to Grenon, is that some 20 staff members will be out of a job at Christmas.

Grenon has been scrambling to figure out next steps, including potentially finding a new local venue for the bar.

"The bar was always here. It's been here in the same spot for the 80 plus years that it's been here," he explained.

Grenon says The Nash is one of Sudbury's only country music bars, and has survived through decades of competition and economic slowdowns.

He's optimistic the business might also survive a forced relocation.

"Let's party hard until the 23rd. Everybody stay safe, and keep an eye out for us. We'll be around sometime soon, I'm sure bigger and better than what we have here."

Customers mourn the end of an era

But not all his regular customers feel the same way. Normand Houle visits the Nash regularly, just like his father and uncle did before him.

"This bar is like a home, not just to me, but to many of my friends," he said.

He worries about what the closure might mean for the vitality of the neighbourhood he grew up in.

"If this place closes down, I mean, that's kind of the end of the Flour Mill," he said. "I don't want to see this place leave. I really don't."