It's amazing how time, opportunity and new technology can change lives.

A lot of people in the northern Ontario town of Sudbury are familiar with Chris Nash, a long-time psychologist and author. She's also married to Roger Nash, a philosophy professor at Laurentian University and the city's first poet laureate. The couple have two boys, Piers and Caedmon.

But what many people don't know is that Chris Nash had a son who she gave up for adoption. It was when she was living in Wales back in 1964 ... and ever since then, she never knew what happened to him or where he ended up — until just a few months ago.

A picture of Chris Nash in the 1960s. She gave her son up for adoption in 1964. (Supplied/Dave Quest)

"I was in a relationship that had become abusive, so when I discovered that I was pregnant I decided that that was a good time to leave the relationship," Nash said to CBC Sudbury Morning North radio show host Markus Schwabe.

"I found a social worker in North Wales [who] arranged for me to stay at her cottage."

Her baby, named Wyn, was born on Jan. 28, 1964.

"Then about six weeks later I signed the adoption papers and tried to get on with my life."

Baby Wyn was adopted by John and Margaret Quest. They changed his name to David, keeping Wyn as one of his middle names.

Not long after the adoption, Chris met her husband Roger. They became engaged and eventually moved to Canada in May 1966.

Unbeknownst to the Nash family, the Quest family immigrated to Alberta in October that same year.

'Practically impossible'

While her husband and sons knew about the child she gave up for adoption, there wasn't a lot of talk about finding him.

"And also it would have been practically impossible because ... I was assuming that Dave was in Wales and Dave was assuming that I was in Wales," Nash said.

"I actually wrote an advert for one of the North Wales newspapers, sort of saying something like, 'you were born on January 28, 1964 and you were adopted. And can we connect.' Of course it wouldn't have done any good because that wasn't where Dave was."

Dave Quest as a youngster, about seven years old in this picture. (Supplied/Dave Quest)

For all those years, David Quest was raised "under great circumstances."

"I had a very charmed upbringing [and] loving parents," he said. His parents adopted his sister about three years after he was adopted.

"I don't remember ever not knowing I was adopted. I do remember my mother, Margaret, telling me that my birth mother obviously loved me a great deal because she gave me up," he said.

But it was a confusing message for young David.

"Later, you know, you begin to understand that what Chris did was what she thought at the time was best for me. I've had a very interesting life. I've been in business, self-employed for most of my life. I did spend two terms in the Alberta legislature. I have a lovely wife, Fiona, and my son Jack," Quest continued.

Once his adoptive parents passed away, he thought more about his birth mother.

"You've got this hole in your life and knowing that there might actually be somebody out there, but you don't really know what to do about it."

At the prompting of his adopted sister, he decided to scratch away at the mystery. He took a DNA test.

"It says right on there on the package ... [the] results can be life changing — which they certainly have been in a very good way."

Dave Quest met his half-brother Piers Nash at an airport, not long before he finally met his birth mother, Chris Nash. (Supplied/Dave Quest)

Chris Nash's son Piers had already done a DNA test about 10 years prior ... and his information was revealed in Quest's results. He learned at that moment he had a half-brother — but he had some disbelief.

"So of course I googled him about 10 seconds later, and I looked at this picture on his bio on Google."

So he sent him a note and included his phone number.

"That was Tuesday morning ... and Tuesday afternoon my phone rang. He left a voicemail, and I could tell from the tone in his voicemail that he was smiling."

Quest was shocked to hear his half-brother's voice, and to hear a voice that sounded so very much like his own.

The two wound up speaking, and Dave soon learned his birth mother was very much alive and well.

(L-R) Chris Nash celebrates the reunion with her son David Quest, his wife Fiona, Roger Nash and grandson Jack Quest. (Supplied/Dave Quest)

Chris Nash said, "Dave came for a visit in January and I don't think anyone's ever had a longer hug than we had. It was amazing."

Meeting his birth mother has been "an incredible experience," he said.

"I just remember that relief of actually meeting her. You know, the door opened and just to see her and to hold her in my arms. And then Roger told me that Chris had been waiting for decades for this."

David Quest (centre) at home with his family. (Supplied/Dave Quest)