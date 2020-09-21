Skip to Main Content
Police seize 1,500 meth pills in Fort Albany drug bust
Sudbury

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service says a 29-year-old Fort Albany man is facing several charges after a drug bust in the Cree community. 
CBC News ·
The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service — or NAPS — works in 35 communities across northern Ontario (Erik White/CBC )

Police say the arrest was following an investigation into drug trafficking in Fort Albany, a community of approximately 2,000 people on the James Bay coast. 

As a result of the investigation, police seized 1,502 methamphetamine pills, 292 oxycodone pills and a fentanyl patch. 

The total street value of the seizure is approximately $119,320, police say. 

The accused has been released on conditions and is expected to appear in a Fort Albany court in November.

